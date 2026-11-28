PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won a game they shouldn't have. A franchise in shambles performed as well as they have all season, ending the most dramatic week in the team's history with a 7-4 record and a statement that whatever happened is behind them. They're back to playing football.

But while the spotlight from the outside may have dimmed on head coach Mike McCarthy, the one inside UPMC Rooney Sports Complex has not. McCarthy has said all of the right things about taking accountability. but Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt said it best. When it comes to whether or not this situation is going to bring the head coach closer to his team...

"We'll see."

This team still needs convincing. They believe in themselves and the leaders within the locker room. From what you gather from players and those around the team, the belief in coaches like Patrick Graham and many of the position coaches on both sides of the ball is strong. There's enough there to keep them focused and thriving, and you clearly saw that against the Denver Broncos.

But DK Metcalf may have pulled back the curtain a little too far when he signed "stand on business 8," ... I mean, "4."

Now, not everyone is still waiting to show their faith. Quarterback Mason Rudolph finally has a head coach who believes in him. Truly believes in him. And he's riding with that faith, as he should if he's going to keep this offense together as their quarterback.

"Yeah, it was impressive. Neither of us had ever been through that kind of week, plus you add in the short week. I just can't say enough about how he -- I mean, he's obviously handling a multitude of managerial things and statements and press conferences and then also taking the time to make sure that his play-calling responsibilities are first and foremost," Rudolph said. "I think -- I mean, unbelievable week. He balanced a lot. I'm proud of the way our team rallied around him and made it known that like, dude, we're behind you. Let's block out the noise. Let's go win a game."

Mason Rudolph’s IG story after the win pic.twitter.com/GnIBPusVnN — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 28, 2026

But the offensive side of the ball simply needs to believe in the plan and execution. The defensive side of the ball was where McCarthy was lacking. He openly admitted that he needs to do better in connecting with the defensive players, and you could see their pullback in letting him in.

"I think like anything, when you're able to have conversations -- just my father used to tell me all the time as a kid, and you tell the truth, you only have to tell your story once. I just think it's good when you're able to put things up on the table and talk about it," McCarthy said. "So I have not spent enough time with the defense. That's something that, as far as job responsibility and job description, these are things that will be looked at in the off-season. It's a point in our year where we're making adjustments and definitely conscientious of it. But at the end of the day, we have to all do our jobs and make sure we're giving the players the plan and all the other things that they need so we can perform and play with that type of urgency and physicality that we played today."

"We'll see," Cam Heyward said when asked if this win will help communication get better. "I'm not a mind-reader. I can't see into the future, but I can tell you we're going to play our ass off. We're going to compete. Hopefully we grow from it. That's all I can hope for. As a leader, it's about keeping this group together and pushing forward."

The jury is still out on where the Pittsburgh Steelers go after an insane week and whether or not their head coach steps up to the plate after some pretty serious accusations (and admissions). A win certainly helps, and they'll have nine days before their next game, another potential playoff matchup against the Houston Texans.

Does McCarthy step up where he says he needs to? Can he prove Art Rooney II's and the organization's faith in him to be the right call?

We'll see.