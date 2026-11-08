Week 9 Inactives: Cardinals Get Major Last-Minute Boost vs Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have revealed their list of inactives before their Week 9 clash at Lumen Field.

And Arizona's getting a major name back into the mix.

The Cardinals will see DL Walter Nolen III active today after missing the last few weeks due to an ankle injury. He was officially questionable entering the weekend. CB Max Melton, also questionable but with a knee injury, will play in Seattle.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks' lone questionable player in LB Connor O'Toole is good to go after not practicing all week.

Kickoff is at 2:25 pm MST.

Full list of each team's inactives:

Arizona Cardinals Inactives

Bam Knight

Starling Thomas

Eku Leota

Jayden Williams

Jon Gaines II

Albert Reese

The Cardinals also activated offensive guard Isaiah Adams from injured reserve this weekend, giving Arizona a much needed boost in the interior with Gaines being ruled out.

Seattle Seahawks Inactives

Charles Cross

Sam Darnold

Quenton Nelson

Uchenna Nwosu

Brandon Pili

Rashid Shaheed

Leonard Williams

The Seahawks ruled out a slew of players on Friday, most of them impactful for Seattle — opening the door for a potential upset.

Mike LaFleur Wants to Block Out The Noise – Literally

LaFleur admitted while Seattle is a loud place, the Cardinals don't have any excuses in terms of blocking out the noise.

"It's kind of loud there. So it's crazy. I played Seattle five times in a calendar year now. It's insane. And when you go up there, it is hard to communicate. Some of the hardest ones that people don't understand is when I'm talking, the quarterback actually being able to hear it. I mean, you guys see quarterbacks try to drown out the other noise, but then it's just a muffled sound for me," he said.

"The one thing that you can say, yeah, it's loud. You're used to that playing in the National Football League, but we got to communicate and operate through that same noise that their defense does. So there's no excuse there. Yeah, is it advantage them because the snap count? Sure, maybe, whatever. I mean, that's all 32 teams have to go through it at some point. But both sides have to communicate. And then when our defense is out there versus their offense, you're going to be able to hear a pin drop. They know what they're doing up there in Seattle in terms of keeping it down during those situations, so we should have absolutely no problem communicating on defense for obvious reasons."