Injury Report: Several Big Names Officially Ruled Out for Cardinals-Seahawks Clash

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are ruling a total of ten players out for Sunday's Week 9 battle at Lumen Field.

The Cardinals are going to be without Jon Gaines II (ankle), Bam Knight (concussion) and Jayden Williams (knee) for their road test in Seattle.

Questionable for Arizona is Isaiah Adams (ankle), Max Melton (knee) and Walter Nolen III (ankle).

The Seahawks have a much lengthier list of players out this week:

Charles Cross (ankle), Sam Darnold (quad/ribs), Brandon Pili (back), Rashid Shaheed (knee), Leonard Williams (stinger), Quenton Nelson (knee), Uchenna Nwosu (ankle)

Connor O'Toole (foot) is questionable for Seattle.

What's Next for Cardinals-Seahawks?

The two teams can make up to two standard practice squad elevations this weekend, and with the amount of injuries on both sides, it wouldn't at all be surprising to see the Cardinals and Seahawks utilize both spots.

Pay special attention to who gets elevated, as this could be telling on who each team believes will be healthy (Cross in Seattle, Nolen in Arizona) entering Sunday.

The NFL mandates teams reveal final inactives 90 minutes before game time. For Sunday's 2:25 pm MST kickoff, that would be 12:55 pm.

Cardinals, Seahawks Prepare With New QBs

After trading Jacoby Brissett, the Cardinals are rolling with Gardner Minshew as their new starting quarterback — who spoke with reporters about the difficulty of staying focused on his role.

“Yeah naturally. I think over time that’s one of the things (I've) learned to handle better. I think everybody at this stage was the best wherever they came from," he said this week.

"I was used to that growing up and it is a different circumstance and everybody wants to be the guy out there, but you only have so much control over that. Focusing on the things that you can’t control is always a challenge and I feel like I’m proud of the way I did that this year.”

Drew Lock, meanwhile, will get the start for Darnold this week. Lock was under center against the Cardinals in Week 2, which was a blowout win for Seattle.

"You can see the stuff he liked and what they had success with," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of prepping for Lock.

"Obviously, a lot has changed since Week 2. The first week is what it is. Week 2, you’re still kind of trying to find yourself and you’re not really even settled in yet as a team by any means. But yes, we can use that as a benefit for sure.”