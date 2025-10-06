An Honest Conversation About The Arizona Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are 2-3 after a staggering display of results this past weekend, allowing a comeback from the previously 0-4 Tennessee Titans and dropping their third straight game via game-losing field goal.
The Cardinals, in the process, made NFL history as the first team to lose three consecutive weeks on a score in the final play of regulation.
They also made a mockery of themselves, as social media, headlines and practically everybody with a microphone slandered the Cardinals after losing a game in which they held a 99.9% win probability.
On this week's episode of the Cardinals On SI podcast, we had a very honest conversation about Kyler Murray, Jonathan Gannon, Drew Petzing and everything else pertaining to the team:
PODCAST
"Obviously, very disappointing. (It) felt like we had multiple chances to put away the game in all three phases, and we did not do that, so collectively we have to do a better job," said head coach Jonathan Gannon after the loss.
"It feels like that's now three games in a row that I'm saying the same thing, but until we do a better job, we're going to keep losing. (It’s) never about one play. (It’s) never about one phase. All of us collectively have to do a better job, so that's what we'll work on tomorrow. Our sense of urgency and our connectedness is always there. It obviously needs to increase because time's ticking.”
When asked to reflect after three straight losses, Gannon offered:
“Yeah, all over the place. We had some good reflection. It seems like we haven't played in forever coming off that Thursday night. You look in the mirror and you made some adjustments. We tweaked a couple things. I think we coached the details, but we're not coaching the details well enough.
"That's ultimately what it comes down to. (I) give them credit and I didn't see (Titans Head) Coach (Brian) Callahan. He's probably celebrating, but to give them credit they coached and played better than we did. That's what the NFL is.
"I think our guys realize that, but I did tell them (that) everybody in there from staff, to the coaches to the players—to everybody in there, the clock is ticking. It doesn't matter if you're a number one overall pick, a Pro Bowl safety, a third year head coach, a first year assistant. It doesn't matter. We have to do a better job and close out games.”