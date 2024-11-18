Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey suffers injury vs. Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey suffered an injury in the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
McConkey caught a pass from Justin Herbert and came up hurt after being dragged down by the sidelines.
From there, McConkey quickly went to the blue medical tent.
The second-round breakout entered the game as Herbert’s leading receiver with 492 yards and four scores on a 13.3 per-catch average. With DJ Chark inactive, the offense will lean on former first-rounder Quentin Johnston as the main threat in the passing game.
Otherwise, tight end Will Dissly has emerged in recent weeks as a top option. On the same drive McConkey got hurt, Dissly hauled in a touchdown to make it 7-3 in favor of the Chargers.
Update: McConkey went to the locker room after the blue medical tent, then returned to the game.
