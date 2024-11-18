Charger Report

Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey suffers injury vs. Bengals

Chris Roling

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey suffered an injury in the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

McConkey caught a pass from Justin Herbert and came up hurt after being dragged down by the sidelines. 

From there, McConkey quickly went to the blue medical tent.

The second-round breakout entered the game as Herbert’s leading receiver with 492 yards and four scores on a 13.3 per-catch average. With DJ Chark inactive, the offense will lean on former first-rounder Quentin Johnston as the main threat in the passing game. 

Otherwise, tight end Will Dissly has emerged in recent weeks as a top option. On the same drive McConkey got hurt, Dissly hauled in a touchdown to make it 7-3 in favor of the Chargers.

Update: McConkey went to the locker room after the blue medical tent, then returned to the game.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers get close look at possible Justin Herbert weapon Tee Higgins on SNF

Chargers host free agents on workouts before Week 11 vs. Bengals

Chargers lose breakout player to Vikings in free agent predictions

Chargers replace Bradley Bozeman in 2025 free agency projections

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Beat Bengals, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction

Published |Modified
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News