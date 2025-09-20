Broncos vs. Chargers, NFL Week 3: Start time, live stream, TV channel
It's already Week 3 of the NFL season, and the Los Angeles Chargers are looking for win No. 3.
After knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs in the league's International Series in Week 1, the Chargers improved to 2-0 with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They go for the trifecta in Week 3, as they face their third consecutive AFC West foe.
This time, it's the Denver Broncos, who are 1-1 and looking to rebound from a one-point loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week. You never know what to expect in divisional showdowns, which is why everyone should be tuning in. Below is all the information you need to make sure you catch all the action.
Chargers vs Broncos NFL Week 3: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, September 21
Start Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
Location: Inglewood, CA
Venue: SoFi Stadium
TV Info: CBS
Betting Odds: Los Angeles -2.5 | O/U: 45.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Chargers vs Broncos Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
Another option is Paramount+, which allows fans to stream CBS games that would normally be broadcast in their area.
Watch Chargers vs Broncos on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
