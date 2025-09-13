Charger Report

Chiefs admit Chargers' Jim Harbaugh out-coached them in Brazil upset

By passing when everyone expected the run, Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh finally beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Richie Whitt

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) picks up a first down against Chiefs
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) picks up a first down against Chiefs / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images
The NFL national media gushes over the Kansas City Chiefs and, in particular defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Partly, we surmise, because they think writing "Spags!" makes the writers feel macho and like football insiders. But also, let's face it, because Spagnuolo is dang good at his job.

But after getting pantsed in Brazil by the Los Angeles Chargers, the media needs a new pet nickname for an AFC powerhouse. Because "Harbs!" demonstrably out-coached Spagnuolo and the Chiefs. Kansas City is even admitting it.

The usually conservative Jim Harbaugh had Justin Herbert and the Chargers passing, even when the world - and the Chiefs - expected the run. The result was a 27-21 upset and a befuddled Andy Reid staff.

“I just didn’t feel like I had one of my better games,” Spagnuolo said this week. “Usually when I’m making a mistake, it’s a fairly critical one because I feel like I should have called something else — but it begins with me. If I sit there and look in the mirror — and I’ve got three or four plays — and I go, ‘No, I shouldn’t have done that,‘ that could be the difference in the game. So I want to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

"Spags!" has been coaching football since 1981 and has won four Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs. But good on him for admitting Harbaugh got the best of him. The teams meet again in Week 15 at Arrowhead Stadium.

“To their credit,” Spagnuolo said, “they kind of shifted gears right from the beginning. Maybe it threw us off a little bit.”

Harbaugh will next match wits with veteran Pete Carroll when the Chargers take on the Raiders Monday night in Las Vegas.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh after the 2024 game at SoFi Stadium
Chiefs coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh after the 2024 game at SoFi Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

