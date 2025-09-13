Chiefs admit Chargers' Jim Harbaugh out-coached them in Brazil upset
The NFL national media gushes over the Kansas City Chiefs and, in particular defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Partly, we surmise, because they think writing "Spags!" makes the writers feel macho and like football insiders. But also, let's face it, because Spagnuolo is dang good at his job.
But after getting pantsed in Brazil by the Los Angeles Chargers, the media needs a new pet nickname for an AFC powerhouse. Because "Harbs!" demonstrably out-coached Spagnuolo and the Chiefs. Kansas City is even admitting it.
MORE: Chargers' Harbaugh deserves credit for shocking strategy to upset Chiefs
The usually conservative Jim Harbaugh had Justin Herbert and the Chargers passing, even when the world - and the Chiefs - expected the run. The result was a 27-21 upset and a befuddled Andy Reid staff.
“I just didn’t feel like I had one of my better games,” Spagnuolo said this week. “Usually when I’m making a mistake, it’s a fairly critical one because I feel like I should have called something else — but it begins with me. If I sit there and look in the mirror — and I’ve got three or four plays — and I go, ‘No, I shouldn’t have done that,‘ that could be the difference in the game. So I want to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
MORE: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals Elijah Molden suffered practice injury, details plans
"Spags!" has been coaching football since 1981 and has won four Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs. But good on him for admitting Harbaugh got the best of him. The teams meet again in Week 15 at Arrowhead Stadium.
“To their credit,” Spagnuolo said, “they kind of shifted gears right from the beginning. Maybe it threw us off a little bit.”
Harbaugh will next match wits with veteran Pete Carroll when the Chargers take on the Raiders Monday night in Las Vegas.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh already in Coach of the Year running after one win
Chargers vs. Raiders gets overwhelming expert NFL picks
Omarion Hampton workload likely to decrease with healthy return of Chargers' RB Najee Harris
Should Chargers go after free agent Jadeveon Clowney ahead of Week 2?