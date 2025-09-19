5 things you need to know about Chargers vs. Broncos in Week 3
Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos were playoff participants in 2024. Unfortunately, both Jim Harbaugh’s team and Sean Payton’s club were rudely bounced from the postseason. The Bolts were humbled at Houston, 32-12, while the Broncos owned an early 7-0 at Buffalo then gave up the final 31 points of the game.
Now it’s a different season and both clubs are looking for that elusive AFC West title. The Chargers haven’t won a division championship since 2009, the last in a four-year run by the franchise. In 2015, Denver won Super Bowl 50, which is also the last time the team not only won the AFC West but a playoff game as well.
Thanks to their own play, as well as the schedule makers, the Chargers have a golden opportunity as they host Payton’s team on Sunday. Thanks to a Week 1 Friday victory over the Chiefs, 27-21, in São Paulo, Brazil, and a Monday night 20-9 win over the Raiders in Sin City in Week 2, a Chargers’ win over the Broncos would give Harbaugh’s team a 3-0 record in both the overall standings and vs. their AFC West rivals.
History
It’s a series that has been dominated by the Men from Mile High for the most part. As far as the all-time standings, Denver owns a 16-game overall advantage (73-57-1). But a year ago, the Bolts did something they hadn’t done since 2010 and that’s take a pair of games from the Broncos. There was a 23-16 victory in Week 6 at Denver, followed by a 34-27 triumph at SoFi Stadium on a Thursday night in Week 16.
What’s in a Number(s)?
Broncos: It’s obviously a small sample size, but perhaps Broncos’ quarterback Bo Nix is simply a slow starter. During Denver’s 0-2 start during his rookie campaign a year ago, he was picked off a combined four times. In two games this season, Nix has already thrown three interceptions and lost a fumble.
Chargers: Harbaugh’s ground game has yet to get untracked this season. Rookie Omarion Hampton (72) and veteran Najee Harris (33) have combined for 105 yards, while quarterback Justin Herbert (63 yards) has the team’s long run (19 yards) to date. The Chargers have rushed for only 171 yards in two contests.
Keep an Eye On…
Broncos: Two weeks into 2025, new Broncos’ defender Talanoa Hufanga not only leads Denver with 21 tackles, Pro Football Focus has the former 49ers’ standout as the top safety in the league when it comes to run defense. However, his team comes off giving up 167 yards on the ground in the loss to the Colts.
Chargers: So far, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen has made a successful return to the Chargers. He leads Harbaugh’s team with a dozen receptions, and is second behind Quentin Johnston (150) in receiving yards (129). Johnston (3) and Allen (2) have combined to pull down all five of Justin Herbert’s TD passes.
