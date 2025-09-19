Charger Report

Chargers vs. Broncos predictions: Who experts are picking to win AFC West showdown

A look at who experts are predicting will win the Week 3 contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

Mike Moraitis

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been a long time since the Los Angeles Chargers started a season with a 3-0 record, but that's something they have an opportunity to do in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

The last time the Chargers started out 3-0 was in 2002, when the team was still in San Diego and Drew Brees was handing the ball off to LaDainian Tomlinson.

The Chargers actually started out 4-0 that season and had a 6-1 mark after seven games.

However, that season didn't end how you'd expect for such a start, as the Chargers ultimately went 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

With a win over the Broncos on Sunday, the Chargers would also be 3-0 in the AFC West after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders over the first two weeks. That would put them in a great position to win the division later in the season.

With this crucial AFC West showdown right around the corner, let's take a look at who experts think will win the game.

MMQB

  • Clare Brennan: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Chargers

ESPN

  • Stephania Bell: Chargers
  • Matt Bowen: Broncos
  • Mike Clay: Chargers
  • Jeremy Fowler: Chargers
  • Dan Graziano: Chargers
  • Kalyn Kahler: Chargers
  • Pamela Maldonado: Chargers
  • Eric Moody: Chargers
  • Jason Reid: Chargers
  • Lindsey Thiry: Chargers
  • Seth Wickersham: Chargers

CBS Sports

  • Pete Prisco: Chargers
  • Cody Benjamin: Chargers
  • Jared Dubin: Chargers
  • Ryan Wilson: Chargers
  • John Breech: Chargers
  • Tyler Sullivan: Chargers
  • Dave Richard: Chargers
  • Jamey Eisenberg: Chargers

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Chargers 23, Broncos 20

Iyer: "The Los Angeles Chargers will take advantage of the Broncos' sudden major defensive issues against the run to set up Justin Herbert for another clutch game to outduel a struggling Bo Nix. Jim Harbaugh scores another big win against a top coaching counterpart in the division to make L.A. the new team to beat in the AFC West."

Number of experts picking Chargers: 25

Number of experts picking Broncos: 1

