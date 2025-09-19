Chargers vs. Broncos predictions: Who experts are picking to win AFC West showdown
It has been a long time since the Los Angeles Chargers started a season with a 3-0 record, but that's something they have an opportunity to do in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.
The last time the Chargers started out 3-0 was in 2002, when the team was still in San Diego and Drew Brees was handing the ball off to LaDainian Tomlinson.
The Chargers actually started out 4-0 that season and had a 6-1 mark after seven games.
However, that season didn't end how you'd expect for such a start, as the Chargers ultimately went 8-8 and missed the playoffs.
With a win over the Broncos on Sunday, the Chargers would also be 3-0 in the AFC West after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders over the first two weeks. That would put them in a great position to win the division later in the season.
With this crucial AFC West showdown right around the corner, let's take a look at who experts think will win the game.
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
- Stephania Bell: Chargers
- Matt Bowen: Broncos
- Mike Clay: Chargers
- Jeremy Fowler: Chargers
- Dan Graziano: Chargers
- Kalyn Kahler: Chargers
- Pamela Maldonado: Chargers
- Eric Moody: Chargers
- Jason Reid: Chargers
- Lindsey Thiry: Chargers
- Seth Wickersham: Chargers
- Pete Prisco: Chargers
- Cody Benjamin: Chargers
- Jared Dubin: Chargers
- Ryan Wilson: Chargers
- John Breech: Chargers
- Tyler Sullivan: Chargers
- Dave Richard: Chargers
- Jamey Eisenberg: Chargers
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Chargers 23, Broncos 20
Iyer: "The Los Angeles Chargers will take advantage of the Broncos' sudden major defensive issues against the run to set up Justin Herbert for another clutch game to outduel a struggling Bo Nix. Jim Harbaugh scores another big win against a top coaching counterpart in the division to make L.A. the new team to beat in the AFC West."
Number of experts picking Chargers: 25
Number of experts picking Broncos: 1
