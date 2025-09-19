3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers Week 3 matchup with Broncos
It's a short week for the Los Angeles Chargers, but you won't hear that as an excuse for a team that has a chance to do something special in Week 3.
The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday, and with a win, the Chargers will improve to 3-0 on the season as well as 3-0 in the AFC West.
It's a big game with potential postseason implications. With such a big game on the horizon, here are three storylines to follow ahead of Sunday.
Mack's Absence
Khalil Mack suffered a gruesome injury in the team's Monday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers will now be looking for someone to attempt to fill the shoes of the future hall of famer in the pass rush.
Hot Streak
The player who has been the talk of the early season success from the Chargers has been wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston has looked like the deep threat everyone would hope he would become, and another strong performance in Week 3 may solidify his place in this offense.
One Dimensional Offense?
Chargers running backs had just 16 carries in the team's win on Monday night. It's no secret Jim Harbaugh is leaning on Justin Herbert to run the show. However, if the run game doesn't get going, will the Chargers have a free fall from atop the AFC standings?
