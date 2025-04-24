Dream targets for the Chargers at No. 22 overall in 2025 NFL draft
With the NFL draft taking place tonight, the Los Angeles Chargers are hoping the board will fall in their favor. Sitting at the No. 22 overall pick, it'll be a while before the Bolts are on the clock. With their perceived intention to draft an offensive playmaker, the Chargers may have a few options already in mind.
However, there are a few dream scenarios that could certainly have them sprinting to the podium if it were to happen. Let's take a look at three prospects the Chargers would love to see fall to 22.
TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
The undisputed No. 1 tight end in the class, Warren has been mocked as high as No. 7 to the New York Jets. Warren exploded for 104 catches, 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns for the Nittany Lions in 2024. Standing at 6'6, 257 pounds, Warren would give Justin Herbert a literal massive target to throw to. He'd also be a perfect complement to Ladd McConkey in the Chargers' offense. Warren likely won't be there, but it'd be amazing if he fell.
RELATED: Chargers mock draft: NFL insider gives 'what he's hearing' predictions for LA
TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
While Loveland has been the most popular player linked to the Chargers this offseason, there's certainly a chance that Jim Harbaugh's favorite prospect could be picked before them. Nevertheless, the Chargers would be ecstatic if Loveland were to fall to them at 22.
Loveland had 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolverines in 2024. Like Warren, Loveland would be another major target for Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense.
RELATED: Chargers mock draft: NFL insider gives 'what he's hearing' predictions for LA
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
A name that's slipped recently, McMillan would be an excellent pick for the Bolts if he fell to 22, which is unlikely. McMillan had 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns for the Wildcats last season. A 6'5, 212 pound option along the outside to pair with McConkey sounds like a dream.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers connected to groundbreaking trade that would fix Justin Herbert
Chargers predicted to trade back with Lions, draft explosive 987-yard wide receiver
Chargers linked to NFL draft move that would be slap in the face to Justin Herbert
Chargers look for pass-rushing assistance in latest NFL mock draft