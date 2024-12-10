2025 NFL draft order: Chargers near top-20 pick after Week 14 loss to Chiefs
Ahead of Week 15, the Los Angeles Chargers still hold an interesting spot in the 2025 NFL draft order.
A loss to the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t ruin the playoff hopes for the Chargers by any means. But it did shift them around a little in the draft order, where they currently slot at No. 21.
Sticking in both the AFC playoff race and flirting with a top-20 selection isn’t a bad place for the Chargers to be, considering the AFC West itself is completely out of the question with those Chiefs now 12-1.
It’s pretty hard for Chargers fans to complain about literally any spot in the draft order though. The first draft class from new general manager Joe Hortiz landed the team elite starters in Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey, plus starting fifth-round cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, not to mention quality role players with interesting upside like Junior Colson and Kimani Vidal.
2025 NFL draft order for Week 15
1. Las Vegas Raiders 2-11
2. New York Giants 2-11
3. New England Patriots 3-10
4. Carolina Panthers 3-10
5. Jacksonville Jaguars 3-10
6. Tennessee Titans 3-10
7. New York Jets 3-10
8. Cleveland Browns 3-10
9. Chicago Bears 4-9
10. New Orleans Saints 5-8
11. Cincinnati Bengals 5-8
12. Dallas Cowboys 5-8
13. Miami Dolphins 6-7
14. Indianapolis Colts 6-7
15. Atlanta Falcons 6-7
16. Arizona Cardinals 6-7
17. San Francisco 49ers 6-7
18. Los Angeles Rams 7-6
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-6
20. Washington Commanders 8-5
21. LA Chargers 8-5
22. Denver Broncos 8-5
23. Seattle Seahawks 8-5
24. Baltimore Ravens 8-5
25. Houston Texans 8-5
26. Green Bay Packers 9-4
27. Pittsburgh Steelers 10-3
28. Minnesota Vikings 11-2
29. Buffalo Bills 10-3
30. Philadelphia Eagles 11-2
31. Kansas City Chiefs 12-1
32. Detroit Lions 12-1
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh should bench 2 players after loss to Chiefs
How good is Chargers' Ladd McConkey? He was Chiefs' entire gameplan
Chargers' DJ Chark couldn't see field despite Ladd McConkey's absence
Chargers WR Quentin Johnston deserves props for stepping up with McConkey out
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh explains backbreaking mistake vs. Chiefs