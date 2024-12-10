Chargers' DJ Chark couldn't see field despite Ladd McConkey's absence
The Los Angeles Chargers signed DJ Chark to a one-year, $3 million deal in the offseason as a prove-it contract. Chark managed 525 yards and five touchdowns in 2023 with the measly Carolina Panthers offense, so the new Chargers regime decided to take a chance to see if they could get a massive return on their investment.
Thirteen games into the season and Chark hasn't done much. He recorded his first catch of the season on Sunday in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a nine-yard reception. Chark logged just 15 offensive snaps last week, the most he's played in a single game in 2024. A hip injury caused him to miss the first seven games of the season, with a groin injury coming about during his rehab process.
He'd play one singular snap in Week 10, being deemed a healthy scratch for the following two games, then finally appeared in back-to-back games over the last two weeks.
Chark has been a major bust signing for the Chargers despite it being just a one-year commitment. The fact that he couldn't become at least a serviceable factor against the Chiefs with Ladd McConkey out to injury shows that the Chargers don't think much of Chark right now.
