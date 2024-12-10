Chargers WR Quentin Johnston deserves props for stepping up with McConkey out
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston was one of the big reasons his team was even in the game during the eventual loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.
Sans breakout rookie Ladd McConkey, expectations weren’t exactly high for Johnston and the ragtag cast of wideouts who make up a depth chart that seems guaranteed to get blown up next offseason.
Yet there was Johnston, again shaking off the first-round bust label and instead grabbing some of the expectations that come with such a high draft slot. He caught tough passes over the middle, didn’t have his usual major drop issues and ultimately caught five passes for 48 yards and a score on seven targets.
Johnston was so good on the night that he was one of the Chargers with the five highest grades at PFF.
After the game, fans saluted the big effort, too, with one writing this about how the team can use him moving forward: “Wish Roman would realize he’s not that guy to get the 50/50 fade jump balls and use him over the middle and shorter routes more. He could become a great asset when used how he should be.”
If Johnston can keep the drop issues to a minimum moving forward, perhaps more intermediate quick work instead of 50-50 deep balls is the play:
