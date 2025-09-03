Chargers-49ers trade pitch sends disgruntled $15 million playmaker to L.A. for picks
The Los Angeles Chargers recently beefed up their wide receivers room by signing Keenan Allen, but one analyst thinks the team shouldn't stop there.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed a slew of players who may get traded at some point this year and included was San Francisco 49ers wideout, Jauan Jennings.
Knox believes the Chargers are a potential suitor for Jennings if he gets traded and thinks the veteran receiver could be had for two draft picks.
Here's the full proposal and what Knox had to say about it.
- Chargers get: WR Jauan Jennings
- 49ers get: 2026 5th-round pick, 2027 4th-round pick
When it comes to the package suggested by Knox, it's probably too rich for a good but not great receiver like Jennings. The fourth-rounder should be more than enough to get it done.
Jennings is entering the final year of $15 million contract and is seeking a new deal coming off a career-best year. Jennings even reportedly went as far as to demand a trade if he does not get what he wants.
However, general manager John Lynch has made it quite clear the team has no interest in trading Jennings, who is incredibly important to a Niners team with major issues at receiver.
Jennings returned to practice on Tuesday, which suggests he isn't going to sit out games, so the Niners really have zero motivation to trade him.
While Jennings would no doubt be a welcomed addition given his solid 2024 production, chances are the Chargers wouldn't get involved in a trade for him anyway, barring injury.
As previously mentioned, the Chargers shored up wide receiver with the signing of Allen, who joins a crowded group that also includes Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris.
We believe the Chargers are firm with that group for now, but with all the uncertainty surrounding most of those players, there's a realistic chance that Los Angeles is in the market for a wide receiver at the trade deadline.
