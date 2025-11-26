Chargers bench trade acquisition in shakeup to starting lineup post bye week
The Los Angeles Chargers returned to practice this week following their week 12 bye. They are holding a 7-4 record and will host the Las Vegas Raiders this week on Thanksgiving weekend.
The Chargers return to the field after getting some much-needed rest and downtime following a grueling travel schedule paired with horrific injury luck. Quarterback Justin Herbert is on pace to break several records regarding the number of hits and sacks he has taken.
Herbert was asked about how his body is feeling post bye week at his media availability on Tuesday and he mentioned he is feeling better. Herbert took some vacation time to return home to Eugene Oregon over the bye week.
The Chargers have had terrible injury luck to their starting offensive line this season after losing all-pro offensive tackle Rashawn Slater to injured reserve in training camp with a ruptured Patellar tendon. Los Angeles has also lost their other excellent young tackle Joe Alt for the season with an ankle injury. Right tackle Trey Pipkins and right guard Mehki Becton have both been in and out of the lineup with various injuries.
The reserve offensive lineman who have replaced the starters have seen their equal share of injuries as well, resulting in over 20 offensive line combinations being used so far this season. The lack of continuity and revolving door along the offensive line has triggered Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz to hit the phones and make trades.
Joe Hortiz traded for backup tackle Austin Deculus just before the season started from the Houston Texans. Hortiz also swung a buzzer beating trade with the New Orleans Saints at the trade deadline for offensive lineman Trevor Penning.
Both Deculus and Penning have been given a run at left tackle. Both are now on the outside looking in at the starting lineup and giving way to longtime reserve lineman Jamaree Salyer who is taking reps with the first team lineup at left tackle.
The Chargers face a critical stretch of games starting with the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Can their offensive line find their rhythm and protect Justin Herbert?
