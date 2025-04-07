Aaron Rodgers, other QBs joke about Philip Rivers' iconic throwing motion
Philip Rivers is one of the greatest Los Angeles Chargers of all time. Being apart of the infamous 2004 NFL Draft trade that swapped Eli Manning to the New York Giants, Rivers took on the challenge of becoming the face of the Chargers and ran with it.
The eight-time Pro Bowler unfortunately couldn't help get the Chargers their first Super Bowl, but was apart of some amazing teams in the 2000s that Bolts fans will remember forever. One thing that will always be etched in the minds of Chargers fans is Rivers' throwing motion, which was certainly different than most.
In an NFL Films YouTube video where they tried to find the 'perfect QB throwing motion,' Rivers' name came up in the conversation.
RELATED: Chargers might need to trade up to keep Broncos from landing game-changing RB
"Think about the way Philip Rivers played, his fundamentals and throwing," said fellow NFL legend Aaron Rodgers. "Not the most gifted thrower, but incredible timing and accuracy."
Drew Brees also weighed in on the conversation, saying, "Philip Rivers played 17 years in this league at an extremely high level. As a kid, his dad was a ball coach. He'd be out there on the field picking up a ball that was way too big for him at the time and he'd end up just shot putting it. And so he developed a little bit of this motion that was unorthodox based on that."
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers get bad news on possible top NFL draft target
Unorthodox it may be, but Rivers is sixth all-time on the NFL passing yards list with 63,440. Rivers has been retired for some time now, but what's next? The Hall of Fame, which many will debate heavily as the time nears. Rivers has a strong resume and should certainly be inducted into Canton at some point.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert would love this potential Chargers, Steelers trade
Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s injury history comes up in Trey Lance discussion
Chargers have to feel good about Raiders paying over $100 million for Geno Smith
3 Chargers trade-up targets include 1,300-yard WR, John Mackey Award winner
Chargers fans are loving highlights of new TE for Justin Herbert's offense