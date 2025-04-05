Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s injury history comes up in Trey Lance discussion
When the Los Angeles Chargers blindsided a quiet NFL news cycle with the signing of quarterback Trey Lance and earned some serious criticism for the contract he signed, most figured it was all about pushing fellow backup Taylor Heinicke.
But Justin Herbert’s injury history has fallen under the microscope, too
Herbert, somewhat quietly, has piled up quite the injury resume over the last three seasons.
In fact, it’s now an impossible-to-ignore part of the conversation, as detailed by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper:
“He had fractured rib cartilage and a torn labrum in 2022. He fractured two fingers — one on each hand — in 2023. He had a plantar fascia injury and a high ankle sprain last season.”
Full disclaimer: Herbert has only missed four starts so far. But one has to wonder if he might sit out for nagging stuff more often if necessary, provided the coaching staff likes who they have on the depth chart.
Another disclaimer: The nagging nature of Herbert's injuries have played a role, too, so it's not as simple as looking at how many games he's missed. And yes, the Chargers boasting a better offensive line would help, but the quarterback's play style is also a part of this complex detail.
Last year Jim Harbaugh and Co. certainly didn’t, hence trading for Heinicke late in August of 2024.
Now, the Chargers have added a former No. 3 overall pick to the mix, hoping to let the best man win behind Herbert—whose own budding injury history continues to emerge as something to watch.
