Chargers fans are loving highlights of new TE for Justin Herbert's offense
The pipeline for former rugby players pivoting to the NFL has become more popular over the years. The most notable transition has been Philadelphia Eagles' left tackle Jordan Mailata, becoming one of the best at his position in the league.
The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be getting in on the action, as they most recently signed former rugby star Jordan Petaia as a tight end. The 25 year old spent the last few months training and learning the game of football at IMG Academy in Florida, before participating at a pro day held at the University of South Florida.
This is where he caught the eye of the Chargers, who signed him as part of the International Pathway Program, a way for players in different countries to have a chance to make an NFL roster. Petaia, the Australian native, had some encouragement from Mailata upon hearing the news that he'd be signed by the Chargers.
"It is such a great career move for him and also great that he will be closer to home on the West Coast in LA. I know the Chargers are going to invest in Jordan and he is going to invest and buy into the whole process. Couldn't be prouder of him."
While Petaia doesn't have any football highlights just yet, his rugby plays are certainly something to watch. His highlight reel has Chargers fans excited about his potential.
While this isn't a move that will seriously improve the Chargers' tight end room, this is a very unique opportunity for a player just learning the game. The 6'3, 225 pound rugby star certainly has the right body type and physical experience to hang with the best in the NFL. At this point, the Chargers are going to hope they struck gold just like the Eagles did with Mailata a few years ago.
This isn't the only expected move the Chargers are going to make at tight end, as they could very well take Michigan's Colston Loveland in the first round of the draft in three weeks.
