Los Angeles Chargers get bad news on possible top NFL draft target
Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, one of the likeliest-feeling positions Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz will address for the Los Angeles Chargers is tight end.
In the interest of keeping with Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines theme, Colston Loveland’s name comes up the most during these discussions.
But Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is right there in the typical NFL draft rankings, too, if not listed higher than Loveland. As the draft inches closer, that’s a theme continuing to emerge more in Warren’s favor.
According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Warren has just one scheduled visit before the draft, with one team in the top 10 actually cancelling a private workout with him: “What are we really getting out of this? We’ve seen enough on him.”
Translation: Warren isn’t going to last long when the draft starts.
That’s rough news for the Chargers on two fronts. One, they probably won’t have a shot at him, which is a big problem, as he might be one of the top overall players on the board.
And two? The earlier Warren comes off the board, the sooner a team in need considers taking Loveland—or even jumping the Chargers to get the former Wolverines star.
There’s always a chance this is what the Chargers want outsiders to think, of course. Maybe the plan is the trenches on either side of the ball in Round 1 and a run on tight ends helps guys they like tumble down the board.
But big interest in names like Warren feels like a problem for a Chargers team that underwhelmed when it came time to put more weapons around Justin Herbert this offseason.
