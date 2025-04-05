Justin Herbert would love this potential Chargers, Steelers trade
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert definitely did not have enough weapons at his disposal this past season, and that was very evident in the playoffs.
The Chargers did sign Mike Williams, but they also lost Joshua Palmer, and Williams himself is not quite the same player he was several years ago.
Los Angeles could very well be aiming to add Keenan Allen and then pick up some wide receiver help in the NFL Draft, but there is also a chance that the Bolts could explore the trade market.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus has listed some interesting names that could be available via trade, and one name that surfaced should especially catch the Chargers' eye: Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens.
"Pickens is coming off a season in which he earned a career-high 79.7 receiving grade and was one of the best deep threats in the NFL," Wasserman wrote. "However, the Steelers’ acquisition of DK Metcalf brings his short and long-term role into question. Metcalf garnered a massive contract extension, but it seems unlikely that Pittsburgh would pay Pickens as well in the manner that Cincinnati has done with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins."
To be clear, the Steelers have given no indication that they plan on moving Pickens anytime soon. If anything, they seem eager to begin the 2025 campaign with both Metcalf and Pickens in tow, especially if they sign Aaron Rodgers.
However, if Los Angeles comes along and provides Pittsburgh with an enticing offer, the Steelers may be willling to listen.
Pickens has logged one 1,000-yard campaign in three NFL seasons, racking up 1,140 yards in 2023. He is definitely an explosive playmaker, boasting a career average of 16.3 yards per catch, but inconsistency has been a problem for the 24-year-old.
It should also be noted that Pickens—a former second-round pick—is entering the final year of his deal, so that is also something the Chargers would keep in mind in potential trade discussions.
One thing is for sure: Pickens would represent a fantastic deep threat for Herbert and a terrific partner for Ladd McConkey.
