AFC West Power Rankings ahead of Week 7: Chargers solidify position
In Week 6, the AFC West was highlighted by a critical matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos. While the Las Vegas Raiders were in action, the division kings, the Kansas City Chiefs had the week off.
So, where does everyone stand after a pivotal weekend? Here are the latest power rankings for the AFC West.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
It wasn't a good weekend to be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders were obliterated by the Pittsburgh Steelers and showed signs that the ship is continuing to sink. It feels as if a regime change will happen sooner rather than later in Las Vegas.
RELATED: Chargers' Kimani Vidal, Justin Herbert lead way in win vs. Broncos
3. Denver Broncos
While the Broncos didn't give up, it felt like the team was never truly a threat to the Chargers on Sunday. Denver has had a surprising start to the season, currently sitting at 3-3, but it seems the AFC West could be a two-man power trip.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh had his team prepared coming out of the bye week. Just when you thought the old Chargers were showing up to blow a big lead, a day flashed before your eyes. The Chargers are starting to put the puzzle pieces together.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs had the week off, but be honest, they are still the best team in the entire NFL. The Chargers will not get another crack at the Chiefs until December. For now, everyone must bow down to the Chiefs' kingdom.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh explains his brief medical scare vs. Broncos
Chargers beat Broncos: Quick analysis and takeaways after AFC West clash
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh jokes he's up '2-0 with arrhythmias' now
Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Broncos
Alt, Slater returns lead to positive steps for Chargers' offense