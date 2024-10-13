Chargers beat Broncos: Quick analysis and takeaways after AFC West clash
The Los Angeles Chargers exploded out of the bye week with a 23-16 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 6.
After the bizarre “questionable” injury diagnosis for head coach Jim Harbaugh at kickoff, the Justin Herbert-led Chargers offense dominated the first half in every respect, jumping out to a 20-0 halftime lead.
The Chargers dominated from there, though falling into prevent-styled looks let the Broncos make this one appear closer than it realy was.
Quick Takeaways
Greg Roman’s master class: Talk about the perfect gameflow and ideal circumstances for coordinator Greg Roman. The Chargers ran 45 plays…in the first half. The balanced attack with a sledgehammer of a running game let Herbert hit cruise control, exploiting the Broncos for 184 yards and a score in that first half.
Kimani Vidal arrives: So much for Gus Edwards. Chargers fans were right about the rookie, who got his chance and turned his very first touch into his first career score. He finished with two catches for 40 yards. After this showing, it’s hard to imagine he’s not the No. 2 alongside J.K. Dobbins.
Rebuilt defense shines: The new names acquired by the new GM just keep making plays. Elijah Molden picked off a pass. Poona Ford forced a key hold. Kristian Fulton held up well in coverage. These value additions have changed the complexion of the defense even while missing Joey Bosa.
Top Stat
75 vs. 53: Number of plays for the Chargers, compared to the Broncos. Pretty hard to lose a game when dominating it like so.
Player(s) of the Game
QB Justin Herbert: Tough to pick just one player, but Herbert seemed to have limited mobility again on that ankle despite being cleared. He was still effective, throwing for 237 yards and a score despite the offense attempting more rushes than passes.
What’s Next
The Chargers go to Arizona next Monday night for a cross-conference game and a chance to really make some headway on the season, gathering up momentum after the bye.
