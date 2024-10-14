Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a massive list of injuries during the Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos.
Here’s a quick rundown of who suffered injuries and any updates provided by the team from right after the game went final.
WR Ladd McConkey
McConkey left with a head injury and was questionable to return, but eventually did. He finished with four catches for 43 yards and is a name to watch this week now.
WR Quentin Johnston
Johnston suffered an ankle injury and was questionable to return. He eventually returned to the sideline. He finished with three catches for 22 yards.
DB Deane Leonard
Already thin at cornerback, the Chargers lost Leonard to a hamstring injury and he was eventually downgraded to out.
TE Hayden Hurst
The veteran tight end Hurst got downgraded to out as the game progressed after suffering a groin injury.
G Trey Pipkins
The starting right guard Pipkins suffered a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable to return. Jamaree Salyer replaced him in the lineup.
RT Rashawn Slater
While he wasn’t declared with an injury during the game, Slater was often coming off the field at left tackle during it. He had entered the day questionable while still working his way back from that pec injury.
CB Kristian Fulton
Another newcomer enjoying a huge season for the defense, Fulton left with a hamstring injury that made him questionable to return—after entering the game with a knee injury.
HC Jim Harbaugh
Joking, but only sort of. Harbaugh went to the blue medical tent near kickoff, then appeared to leave the field completely, to the point the team had to declare him questionable to return, with another coach taking over as interim head coach. Even Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, halfway across the country, wanted to know what was going on. He did return not long after all the fuss, though.
Later, Harbaugh explained what happened.
