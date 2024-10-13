Chargers' Jim Harbaugh explains his brief medical scare vs. Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh explained his injury-related scare on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Speaking on the CBS broadcast during the game, Harbaugh revealed that he has been dealing with arrhythmia “on and off for a while,” according to Fernando Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune.
Harbaugh left the field after visiting the blue medical tent near kickoff. Things were so serious, at least for a moment, that the team listed him as "questionable" to return, and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter took over as interim head coach.
Events were so strange that Jim's brother, John, abruptly ended his own press conference with Baltimore Ravens reporters to check on Jim.
Jim eventually returned to the sidelines and coached the majority of the game, thankfully, before putting an end to the speculation.
CBS later provided footage of the recap:
