Chargers named best landing spot for two top RBs in upcoming NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers found great value in signing J.K. Dobbins to a one-year deal this past offseason. Dobbins was on pace for a career year, rushing for 766 yards on 158 carries with eight touchdowns.
It's unfortunate, but injuries have struck Dobbins once again, which has been the story of his career thus far. He was placed on IR with a knee injury after Week 12, meaning his earliest return would be Week 17. Looking to the future, the Chargers could very well bring Dobbins back, but they should have no problem looking for upgrades. This upcoming draft class is loaded with running back talent, which is why Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report listed the Chargers among the best fits for two top prospects.
The first is UNC's Omarion Hampton, who's rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Tar Heels this season. Hampton's receiving ability (38 catches this season) would be a welcome addition to the Chargers offense: "The 21-year-old brings an NFL-caliber build, physicality and the chance to be a true three-down back, which places him in the first-round conversation."
The second option Sobleski named was Arizona State's Cam Skattebo, who had 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground in 2024. He recently rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the Big 12 championship game.
"If you grew up watching the likes of Mike Alstott or Marion Barber III, Arizona State's Cam Skattebo is the back for you, Sobleski wrote. "He is a truck, who will almost certainly make his fair share of appearances on "Angry Runs" after becoming an NFL running back."
