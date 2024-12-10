Chargers predicted to add high-level tight end in latest NFL mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers head toward an offseason of overhauls to the offense around quarterback Justin Herbert.
That has made 2025 NFL mock drafts both predictable and fun, as it’s always interesting to see whether the Chargers attack running back, tight end or wide receiver.
In the latest effort from CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson, the Chargers slot 21st and add a huge tight end with Penn State’s Tyler Warren: “Tyler Warren is a man amongst boys at the collegiate level. More importantly for the Chargers: he's reliable. Warren has been the focal point of the Penn State passing attack all season and could do the same for Justin Herbert in the league.”
Warren is a 6’6” target who has 88 catches for 1,062 yards and six scores this season. He’d immediately jump to the top of the depth chart with the Chargers, considering tight end is one of two positions the team needs to bench a player at right now.
Wideout will also be a major consideration for the Chargers in this range after opting for offensive tackle Joe Alt early last year after waving goodbye to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Second-round pick Ladd McConkey has been a true breakout, but nobody, including former first-rounder Quentin Johnston, has been even close to consistent enough to keep jobs.
