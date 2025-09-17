Chargers clearly made a big mistake by cutting Joey Bosa
Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers would probably like to have the decision to cut Joey Bosa back right about now.
In the aftermath of losing Khalil Mack to a gruesome-looking injury in Week 2, all the Chargers have to do is look across the AFC to see Bosa absolutely flourishing with the Buffalo Bills.
Bosa has been on fire with the Bills so far, to say the least. As Gregg Rosenthal pointed out, Bosa’s last showing featured six pressures, one sack, two quarterback hits and two forced fumbles over just 26 snaps.
Not only are Bosa’s Bills 2-0, he’s racked up three forced fumbles in two games, his highest total in a season since 2021. He’s just healthy and having fun, too:
Meanwhile, the Chargers got one combined pressure from Bud Dupree and Caleb Murphy during Monday’s win over Las Vegas after Mack went down. Former second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu has yet to record a sack while being asked to take on a much bigger role.
The Chargers’ decision to cut Bosa made sense at the time. Saving roughly $25 million against the cap and throwing some of that cash at Mack on an extension made sense, especially because of Bosa’s up-and-down attendance rate over the years.
But now? The Chargers are sitting on roughly $13.5 million in free cap space anyway and should probably be looking at the waiver wire, free agency and trades to help the pass-rush…even if Mack won’t miss any time.
In hindsight, maybe the Chargers shouldn’t have been so quick to move on from Bosa.
