Chargers' big undrafted free-agent signing gets an interesting pro comp
One of the more notable undrafted free agent signings for the Los Angeles Chargers was the arrival of running back Raheim Sanders.
Those who study the draft or watch certain areas of college football surely had a few raised eyebrows at that one.
Sanders, while not the most popular “Sanders” name in the NFL draft this year, had a 1,400-plus-yard seaosn to his name in 2022 at Arkansas and had 881 yards and 11 scores last year on a 4.8 per-carry average at South Carolina.
Catching up with all the signings, Bleacher Report just issued a scouting report for Sanders and compared him to an interesting name: Rhamondre Stevenson.
From the writeup:
“Sanders attacks the line of scrimmage with good vision to find open lanes. He identifies and diagnoses hard vs. soft edges to determine his course of action. Sanders is a one-cut-and-go runner who is at his best getting downhill as a north-and-south runner. He tracks and catches the ball well, making him a valuable asset in the passing game. Sanders is a functional receiver in the screen game, swing and checkdown routes.”
Stevenson was a former fourth-round pick who carved out a nice role for himself in New England for a number of years.
Sanders won’t get a shot at big playing time in 2025 while Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton lead the backfield. But he’s certainly in a position to steal a roster spot while pushing the likes of Kimani Vidal, which would be a huge long-term win for the Chargers.
