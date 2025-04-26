Chargers undrafted free agency tracker: Latest reports and rumors after NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers addressed major defensive departures and the stockpile of weapons around Justin Herbert multiple times during the 2025 NFL draft.
Now, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers head to undrafted free agency free of major needs and able to grab the best players available.
As is the case annually, keep in mind that reported signings are just that—reports. Much can change between now and when a college free agent actually puts pen to paper with a team.
RELATED: Chargers 2025 NFL draft pick plots revenge on NFL
Like Harbaugh says, though, competitors welcome. Given the vibe put forth by the team, the Chargers figure to be a hot destination for undrafted free agents.
Note: None of these are signings, nor will they become official until confirmed by the team at a later date.
Chargers 2025 undrafted free agents tracker
Syracuse LB Marlowe Wax
Rutgers CB Eric Rogers
Bowling Green CB Jordan Oladokun
South Carolina RB Raheim Sanders
Baylor DE Garmon Randolph
Kansas WR Luke Grimm
Florida State QB D.J. Uiagalelei
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers strike aggressive trade with Eagles, move up to pick TE Oronde Gadsden II
Chargers draft South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard: Instant analysis of LA's 4th-round pick
Instant draft grade proves Chargers knocked it out of the park with Kyle Kennard
Chargers Round 6 grade roundup: L.A. gets mixed reviews for late selections
RELATED: Chargers' huge draft steal will make them instantly forget about Colston Loveland