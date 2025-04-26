Charger Report

Chargers undrafted free agency tracker: Latest reports and rumors after NFL draft

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers addressed major defensive departures and the stockpile of weapons around Justin Herbert multiple times during the 2025 NFL draft. 

Now, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers head to undrafted free agency free of major needs and able to grab the best players available. 

As is the case annually, keep in mind that reported signings are just that—reports. Much can change between now and when a college free agent actually puts pen to paper with a team. 


Like Harbaugh says, though, competitors welcome. Given the vibe put forth by the team, the Chargers figure to be a hot destination for undrafted free agents. 

Note: None of these are signings, nor will they become official until confirmed by the team at a later date.

Chargers 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

Syracuse LB Marlowe Wax

Rutgers CB Eric Rogers

Bowling Green CB Jordan Oladokun

South Carolina RB Raheim Sanders

Baylor DE Garmon Randolph

Kansas WR Luke Grimm

Florida State QB D.J. Uiagalelei

