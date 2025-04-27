Chargers' NFL draft moves say the quiet part out loud about key weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Najee Harris to a one-year deal in free agency, and while it was a very low-risk, potentially high-reward contract, it has become increasingly obvious that the Chargers don't entirely trust Harris as their featured back.
Los Angeles proceeded to select Omarion Hampton with its first-round draft pick, which certainly came as a surprise with wide receiver Matthew Golden on the board. The Chargers then signed undrafted free agent Raheim Sanders, who racked up 1,443 yards with Arkansas in 2022.
So, adding two running backs who had very impressive collegiate careers? Yeah, that indicates that Los Angeles does not fully trust Harris heading into 2025, and it also demonstrates that the Chargers may already be intending on cutting ties with the halfback after next season.
Of course, it's still far too early to determine the latter for sure. Harris could ultimately have a great season in LA. But historically, the 27-year-old has not been a particularly efficient runner, as he averaged 3.9 yards per carry throughout his four-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yes, Harris rattled off over 1,000 yards in each of those four seasons in Pittsburgh, but it was more high volume than anything else.
Now, it's entirely possible that Harris is the Chargers' third-best running back. Hampton figures to be a stud, and the fact that Sanders went undrafted is pretty mind-boggling (it also speaks to the depth of this class at the position).
Los Angeles opted not to re-sign J.K. Dobbins, and it also parted ways with Gus Edwards. It definitely needed to add depth at halfback anyway, but the fact the Chargers prioritized the position so heavily (drafting Hampton at No. 22 was a bit of a stunner) is definitely jarring.
Harris will almost certainly open up 2025 as LA's top back, but it's pretty obvious that the Bolts don't have a ton of confidence in him moving forward.
