4 Chargers players on hot seats after NFL draft, undrafted free-agent signings
The Los Angeles Chargers added a massive rookie class in Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh overhaul via the NFL draft and a near-20-prospect undrafted free-agent class.
Along the way, the Chargers reset various positions on the roster and sent some major messages to players already on the roster in the process.
Here’s a look at a few players now on the hot seat.
WR Quentin Johnston
Johnston’s first-round status is saving him right now, given the drop issues over the years and apparent limited route tree. The Chargers drafting Tre Harris in the second round was one thing—fine, Johnston could still compete for No. 3 snaps. But adding KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fifth, too, plus the arrival of Mike Williams and Luke Grimm in undrafted free agency, signals that the franchise is ready to let the best players get on the field with Justin Herbert now that it has options.
RB Kimani Vidal
Vidal had some really nice potential going into last season but appeared to underwhelm as a pass-blocker. Now, Omarion Hampton arrives via the first round to pair with Najee Harris and Raheim Sanders is an exciting undrafted free agent. Vidal’s going to need to fend off the likes of Hassan Haskins and Jaret Patterson, too.
TE Will Dissly
Dissly had a chance to seize a top role last year and didn’t, hence the Chargers adding Tyler Conklin in free agency. Then, the Chargers traded up to grab Oronde Gadsden II. It’s a depth upgrade, but Dissly could easily find himself in roster trouble over the summer.
EDGE Bud Dupree
Dupree is on the final year of his deal and probably isn’t going anywhere. But the Chargers have big plans for Tuli Tuipulotu across from Khalil Mack. Notable rookie Kyle Kennard could easily break into the rotation and make some noise, too, taking away snaps from Dupree while the team thinks about the future.
