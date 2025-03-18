Proposed Chargers blockbuster trade would add $56 million star tight end
As we go through the second week and second wave of NFL free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers still have some clear needs to address, one of which comes at tight end.
Los Angeles currently sports veteran Will Dissly atop the depth chart, but there isn't much else behind him, with Tucker Fisk and McCallan Castles (futures deal) the only other tight ends under contract.
One possible option for the Chargers is Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who could be available for a "legit offer," according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
"Mark Andrews' $4 million roster bonus triggered on 5th day of new league yr, which technically was between 4 pm Sat. and 4 p.m. today," Zrebiec wrote a few days back. "Ravens picked it up, which isn't surprising. They were never going to release Andrews. Could they trade him? Perhaps, but would take legit offer."
After seeing that, Last Word on Sports' David Latham suggested possible landing spots for Andrews, and the Chargers were among the teams he mentioned.
"The Los Angeles Chargers have improved their roster in free agency, but they still need to add some pass catchers," Latham wrote. "Ladd McConkey had a strong rookie season, but the rest of the wide receivers and tight ends leave something to be desired. Mike Williams looked washed up last year, and he’s the only major addition to Justin Herbert’s arsenal so far. While wide receiver is probably the bigger need, the Chargers could also trade with the Ravens for Mark Andrews and land a tight end who could immediately become the second option in this passing attack."
Andrews had a down year in 2024 and was responsible for a huge drop in the playoffs that led to the end of the Ravens' season, but the three-time Pro Bowler is still one of the better all-around tight ends in the sport.
Not only would Andrews offer an upgrade over the current starter, Dissly, he would give Los Angeles a strong one-two punch at the position. Most importantly, Andrews can give quarterback Justin Herbert another weapon in the passing game, something the Chargers need more of.
Andrews tallied 673 yards last season, which would've ranked second on the Chargers, and he was an absolute menace in the red zone with 11 touchdowns. Los Angeles tight ends scored two touchdowns in all of 2024, both of which came from Dissly.
It remains to be seen what the Ravens will be looking for in return for their star tight end, but it shouldn't be substantial considering Andrews is entering the final year of his contract and is about to turn 30 years old.
If Andrews can be had for a reasonable price, the Chargers could very well be players for his services.
