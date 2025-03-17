Insider gets brutally honest on Chargers' potential WR target
The Los Angeles Chargers have actually been pretty quiet in NFL free agency, which is strange considering how much cap room they had heading into the offseason.
The Chargers were widely expected to add some more weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert, but aside from reuniting with Mike Williams, they haven't done anything else in terms of bringing in pass-catchers.
One potential option that is still remaining for Los Angeles is Amari Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler who is coming off of a rather rough 2024 campaign. But perhaps a change of scenery could do Cooper some good, right?
Well, apparently not, as Matthew Berry of NBC Sports has revealed some pretty brutal intel on the veteran wide receiver.
Cooper split this past season between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, totaling 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns in what was the least productive year of his NFL career.
But is the 30-year-old seriously "done?"
Cooper is just two seasons removed from hauling in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five scores, and he posted seven 1,000-yard campaigns over his first nine NFL seasons.
It seems hard to believe that the former first-round pick fell off of a cliff that quickly, and it probably wouldn't hurt the Chargers to at least give Cooper a chance on a one-year flier.
However, Los Angeles may be more interested in finding Herbert some help in a very deep wide receiver draft class next month, and adding both Williams and Cooper may prove to be too many reclamation projects for the Bolts' blood.
