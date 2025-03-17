Najee Harris reveals when he realized Chargers would be great team to join
The Los Angeles Chargers have not been playing around during the start of the NFL free agency period.
The team has agreed to deals with some major names, including offensive guard Mekhi Becton. However, it may be the decision to bring in running back Najee Harris that has everyone talking.
Harris has been a 1,000-yard rusher in all four of his NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now, the Chargers have stability in the backfield with Harris's durability.
Kris Rhim of ESPN wrote about Harris's journey to Los Angeles. Harris stated that he had no intentions of leaving Pittsburgh, but he talked about how the league is a business, and this was a business decision.
Harris had this to say about his new team, and how he feels the direction of the franchise is going:
"When we played against them, I saw the type of team that they're on the rise to be and I wanted to be a part of that," Harris said.
The signing of Harris is a major move for the Chargers. The team was a wild card caliber squad last season. However, the moves made this offseason should have Chargers fans wanting more for the 2025 season.
