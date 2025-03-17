Charger Report

Chargers closing gap in AFC West as Chiefs' losses continue to mount?

From “Kansas City, here I come” to “Kansas City, here they go.” The Chiefs have seen some key players move on, and the Chargers could be chomping at the bit.

Russell Baxter

Sep 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
They have ruled the AFC West roost nine consecutive years. They’ve made seven consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances, and played in five of the last six Super Bowls. There’s an awfully long way to go before the Kansas City Chiefs can tie another record by reaching Super Bowl LX. Only the Buffalo Bills have played on Super Sunday four straight years—albeit all resulting in losses.

Andy Reid’s club ended 2024 on a low note after being dismantled by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Big Easy last month in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22. Now the Chiefs appear to be coming apart in a different way. General manager Brett Veach had more than a handful of potential unrestricted free agents to make decisions on this offseason. Kansas City slapped the “franchise” tag on Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith, and he’s already signed his one-year tender worth $23.4 million. You could make the case that the last good news this team received.

This offseason to date, standout guard Joe Thuney was dealt to the Chicago Bears, while safety Justin Reid (Saints), defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (Panthers), and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Ravens) have all left via free agency. All four of those players were starters in Super Bowl LIX. Wideout Justin Watson signed with the Houston Texans, while defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is moving on as well, headed to the New York Jets.

Back in 2022, the Chiefs dealt star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, and some forecasted doom and gloom for the league’s current dynasty. It proved to be just the opposite, as the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl every year since his departure. This year, there’s more of a large exodus rather than just one player being traded for five draft choices.

Khalil Mac
Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) forces New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (3) to throw an incomplete pass in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz have enjoyed a solid offseason. They retained key defenders Khalil Mack, Teair Tart, and Denzel Perryman, and replaced defensive linemen Poona Ford (Rams) and Morgan Fox (Falcons) with Naquan Jones (Cardinals) and Da’shawn Hand (Dolphins). There’s also a new workhorse runner in town in four-time 1,000-yard rusher Najee Harris.

Just a few subtle reminders. The Chargers, off an 11-6 playoff campaign, still haven’t won the AFC West since 2009. The Bolts have dropped seven straight games to the Chiefs. However, this may be the year that Harbaugh sings “Kansas City, here I come.”

