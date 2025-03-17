Chargers get bad news on dream target for Justin Herbert
Even before the season ended, logical talking points suggested the Los Angeles Chargers would be a suitor for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews this offseason.
The talking points, summarized: Tight end is one of the worst spots on the depth chart for the Chargers. Andrews was widely expected to be available and Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was a staple of the Baltmiore front office from 1998-2023, so there’s a link.
But a new report seems to shut down the idea, with Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reporting that the Ravens indeed let an Andrews roster bonus trigger:
“Mark Andrews' $4 million roster bonus triggered on 5th day of new league yr, which technically was between 4 pm Sat. and 4 p.m. today. Ravens picked it up, which isn't surprising. They were never going to release Andrews. Could they trade him? Perhaps, but would take legit offer”
That comment about a “legit offer” is concerning from a Chargers perspective. Not that Hortiz and Co. don’t have the assets to make it work, but coughing up a lot for a 30-year-old tight end with a $16.9 million cap hit in 2025 probably isn’t how the front office wants to do business.
With a roster bonus triggered, the Ravens now have even more reason to up the asking price. Feel free to tack on the slight idea that it might cost more for a possible fellow AFC contender to acquire Andrews, too.
It’s a shame for the Chargers, as Andrews still put up 11 touchdowns last season while averaging better than 12 yards per catch. But between the asking price and a loaded draft class, it’s hard to imagine they go after their seemingly “perfect fit” of an acquisition now.
