Chargers blockbuster trade pitch lands 8-time Pro Bowler for Jim Harbaugh's offense
The Los Angeles Chargers made massive strides in the first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh, but if they want to take that next step to becoming a true contender in 2025, they need to support Justin Herbert with more help on offense.
The Chargers have a troubling situation at wide receiver currently, as the team lacks reliable weapons. Ladd McConkey had a rookie campaign that gives plenty of hope for the future, but there isn't much to get excited about behind him.
Quentin Johnston has shown flashes but is unreliable due to his unsure hands. Los Angeles brought back Mike Williams, but he's coming off a down season that could be a sign of decline. The Chargers also lost Joshua Palmer in free agency.
With the Chargers having a desperate need for help at receiver, The Sporting News' Austen Bundy suggests the team pull off a blockbuster trade for Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver, Tyreek Hill.
"Quarterback Justin Herbert has talented weapons at his disposal to lead a championship-caliber team. Young wideouts Quintin Johnson and Ladd McConkey are among them but Herbert could do with a veteran who still has a lot to offer," Bundy wrote. "Mike Williams, 30, seemingly has returned to serve in that role but his combined 298 receiving yards in 2024 aren't going to cut it at WR3. Hill would make defenses think twice about double-covering him, especially with Johnson and McConkey providing deadly scoring threats of their own."
Hill, who is coming off a down season that was marred by injury to both himself (he played through a broken wrist, per his agent) and his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, made it clear after the 2024 season that he didn't want to stay in Miami.
But he has since walked those comments back and appears likely to remain with the Dolphins for now.
"I do. I do. I don't want to go nowhere," Hill told Kay Adams. "I love it. My family loves it. Kids absolutely love being on the beach every morning. So it's an amazing thing, man.
"We are really building something special in Miami. We made it to the playoffs the first two years," Hill added. "Obviously, this year was hard, but if guys continue to buy into what coach is building and the culture that he's trying to build, it's going to be a beautiful thing, man."
While things appear to be patched up between Hill and the team, the Dolphins could get ahead of what appears to be an inevitable trade request if things don't pan out for Miami in 2025.
Hill would offer an immediate upgrade and a much-needed veteran and deep threat to the wide receivers room in Los Angeles.
The kind of attention Hill draws from opposing defenses would open things up for everyone else, including McConkey, who would eat over the middle of the field with teams focused on the eight-time Pro Bowler on the outside.
As far as compensation is concerned, it's conceivable that Hill can still fetch a Day 2 pick. Making it easier to give up that much is the fact that Hill is still under contract for two more years.
Adding Hill would be a fantastic move for a Chargers team that is ready to compete now and needs to upgrade its passing attack.
