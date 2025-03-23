Chargers' proposed top trade candidate is former first-round pick
The Los Angeles Chargers have a few interesting trade candidates on the roster right now.
At least two of those are offensive linemen, which was the case even before the Chargers added notable names to the roster in free agency.
One, veteran Trey Pipkins, could end up staying on the team because they need the depth back at offensive tackle.
The other, though, as echoed by Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker, is former first-round pick Zion Johnson:
“Los Angeles signed guard Mekhi Becton and center Andre James in free agency, while Bradley Bozeman and Trey Pipkins are each back in the fold. Johnson’s 62.5 PFF overall grade leads Chargers guards since 2023, but his fifth-year option will probably get declined — and a trade may ensue.”
Johnson’s name came up from Chargers coaches as a guy who could change positions and get a try at center this summer.
But those comments came before the team brought back Bradley Bozeman and signed Andre James. Over at guard, Mekhi Becton immediately slots into the starting role.
Perhaps the Chargers hang on to Bozeman, James and Johnson, letting the best man win during training camp. But that’s assuming the team doesn’t use a high-end draft pick (or more?) on the interior of the offensive line, too.
Given that outlook, the Chargers probably wouldn’t get much in return for Johnson via trade. But if one team believes a change of scenery could unlock high potential, perhaps this narrative changes.
