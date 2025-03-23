Latest Chargers mock has shocking pick in Round 1, stud RB in Round 2
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't made any huge splashes this offseason. Instead, they said goodbye to Joey Bosa, Joshua Palmer, and J.K. Dobbins while replacing just a couple of their outgoing players.
L.A. added Najee Harris to replace Dobbins at running back and brought back Mike Williams to take Palmer's spot. They haven't done anything to replace Bosa, but they could be leaning on third-year player Tuli Tuipulotu and veteran Khalil Mack.
That plan could work but with Mack on a one-year deal, NFL.com's Chad Reuter sees the Chargers adding another defensive end in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Reuter released a four-round mock draft and at No. 22, he has L.A. bringing in Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.
A bit of a surprise pick, Ezeiruaku doesn't boast elite size but he has long arms and a collection of pass-rush moves. He racked up 16.5 sacks for Boston College in 2024, giving him 30 in his career.
While that selection could lead to some debate, Reuter's follow-up pick is a slam dunk. At No. 55, he brings in Quinshon Judkins — an absolute stud of a running back from Ohio State.
Judkins shared the load with TreVeyon Henderson last season, so he would have no issues splitting time with Najee Harris. Those two together would be tough to deal with under Jim Harbaugh.
The final two picks for the Chargers in this draft come out of Virginia Tech. They land defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles (No. 86) and wide receiver Jaylin Lane (No. 125) to give them depth at two thin spots.
