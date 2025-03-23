Chargers predicted to draft 5'10, 48-TD running back as Najee Harris heir-apparent
The Los Angeles Chargers will have a new starting running back in 2025 after the team signed former Pittsburgh Steelers rusher Najee Harris in free agency.
Harris will replace J.K. Dobbins, who had a tremendous bounce-back year with the Chargers in 2024. However, Harris may not be around long, as he's on a one-year deal.
Without a long-term answer at running back, Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network envisions the Chargers taking running back TreVeyon Henderson in the third round of 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Chargers running back situation is not secure long-term, with Najee Harris on a one-year deal and very little in terms of long-term options behind him on the depth chart," Rolfe wrote. "TreVeyon Henderson could be that future star in Los Angeles as a back who can attack defenses in multiple ways and make them pay for missed tackles."
Henderson tallied two 1,000-yard seasons during his collegiate career with Ohio State and scored a total of 48 touchdowns.
In 2024, the 5-foot-10 running back finished with 1,016 rushing yards, 284 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns. Making his stats more impressive is the fact that Henderson had to share touches with Quinshon Judkins.
In four years at Ohio State, Henderson showed all the makings of a three-down running back. Granted, he isn't a finished product in pass protection, but he isn't terrible in that area, either.
"In conclusion, Henderson projects a scheme-versatile three-down starting running back who can handle a strong workload without losing effectiveness," The Draft Network's Damian Parson wrote in his scouting report "His potential as a pass protector and pass catcher can raise his pro ceiling if he is coached and developed in those areas of his game.
Henderson would check multiple boxes for the Chargers in 2025. Not only would he serve as valuable depth behind Harris, he may eventually take over as a multi-year starter for Los Angeles if Harris doesn't come back in 2026.
The problem with this scenario is that Henderson may not be on the board at this point in the draft. He is widely considered one of the best players in his position in this year's class and could come off the board earlier on Day 2.
But if he's available when the Chargers are on the clock in the third round, it wouldn't be surprising to see Los Angeles pick him.
