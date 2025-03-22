Chargers' recent addition could mean bad news for Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers signed tight end Tyler Conklin on Friday, providing them with a solid depth piece at the position behind Will Dissly.
But could it also mean that the Chargers know something we don't about the NFL Draft?
Los Angeles owns the 22nd overall pick next month, and many mock drafts have the Chargers taking Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland with their first-round selection.
Well, Jason Reed of Bolt Beat feels that LA's decision to sign Conklin may be an indication that it feels Loveland may not be available at No. 22 (keep in mind that Reed wrote this just before the Chargers officially signed Conklin, hence the "if").
"If the Chargers sign Conklin they will essentially be paying for an NFL Draft insurance plan," Reed wrote. "Signing Conklin would ensure the Chargers don't end up empty-handed at tight end and at least have something to fall back on in the case Loveland doesn't fall."
Loveland is generally viewed as the second-best tight end prospect in this upcoming class behind Penn State's Tyler Warren, and remember: Jim Harbaugh coached Loveland at Michigan.
Los Angeles would certainly love to add Loveland into the mix, giving Justin Herbert a potentially lethal weapon alongside of wide receiver Ladd McConkey. And you also know that Harbaugh would surely be over the moon to reunite with his collegiate tight end.
However, with Loveland being such a highly-touted pass-catcher and the tight end position becoming more and more prominent in the modern NFL, there is a great chance that the Wolverines star will be off the board by the time the Chargers are on the clock.
Hopefully, it doesn't come to that, but clearly, Los Angeles is prepared in the event that it does.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
One overlooked trade idea could turn Chargers offseason into an A+
Chargers get active again, visit with free agent at key area of need
Are Chargers plotting to copy Lions at critical position?
Los Angeles Chargers free agency: 3 best tight ends still available
Chargers' former top pick on 'thin ice,' could become trade candidate
Chargers warned to avoid 'disastrous' blockbuster trade for superstar WR