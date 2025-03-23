Chargers free agents: Full list of L.A. players still available on open market
The Los Angeles Chargers entered free agency with nearly 30 names headed to the open market.
Those Chargers free agents left standing make for a pretty interesting bunch.
Some aren’t shockers—J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are familiar names, but positional value keeps them on the market. Reliable veterans at other spots might need to wait until after the draft helps settle rosters around the league before finding new teams.
A look at the list of remaining Chargers free agents, via Over the Cap:
- RB Gus Edwards
- WR DJ Chark
- QB Easton Stick
- CB Asante Samuel Jr.
- RB J.K. Dobbins
- S Marcus Maye
- CB Eli Apple
- Tony Jefferson
- LB Shaquille Quarterman
- TE Hayden Hurst
- Sam Mustipher
- DE Chris Rumph II
- G Brenden Jaimes
Dobbins could always return, provided the Chargers would want to put him in a rotation with Najee Harris. Some of the reliable veterans who could return include defenders like Eli Apple and Tony Jefferson as depth options, too.
Otherwise, the Chargers have retained and lost some major names. Khalil Mack is back, yet Joey Bosa bolted for the Buffalo Bills.
Other notable losses such as corner Krisitan Fulton and defensive lineman Poona Ford stick out, while new arrivals like wideout Mike Williams and guard Mekhi Becton filled needs.
With so much roster churn now complete, the Chargers can zero in on the draft while otherwise keeping tabs on the dwindling free-agent market.
