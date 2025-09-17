Chargers' Ladd McConkey surprise addition to injury report before Week 3 vs. Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey was an unexpected name popping up on the team’s Week 3 injury report ahead of the AFC West battle against the Denver Broncos.
McConkey wasn’t a known injury concern for the Chargers during Monday night’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where he caught five passes for 48 yards.
Alongside expected names like Elijah Molden, McConkey was listed as a DNP on Wednesday due to a biceps injury.
Considering Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh held a press conference well before the injury report went out and McConkey wasn’t a major part of the discussions, it stands to reason that this might not be all that serious.
Even so, the Chargers aren’t in a good position to suffer from the injury bug right now. Khalil Mack is already on injured reserve after Monday’s game and they happen to be on a short week between AFC West divisional foes.
If McConkey needs to miss time, second-rounder Tre Harris will step into a bigger role alongside the likes of Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston.
