Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Beat Browns, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
The Los Angeles Chargers don’t have an easy task in front of them during the Week 9 encounter with the Cleveland Browns.
Those Browns might be 2-6, but Cleveland enters the game after an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens and seems to have a new energy with quarterback Jameis Winston taking over the offense.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, on the other hand, have to travel for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff and still have plenty of injuries to overcome.
A few factors point to a win or loss for the Chargers on the road trip.
Why Chargers will beat Browns
The Jesse Minter-coordinated defense just keeps playing high-quality ball and, for the most part, continues to get healthier. Joey Bosa should see some work in the 20-snap range or more. For all the good Winston showed last week, he’s infamously erratic, so the Chargers might be able to produce some mistakes. Justin Herbert’s offense has started to get rolling, too, now that he’s over that ankle injury and his skill positions get healthier. That has helped rookie Ladd McConkey continue his breakout while other wideouts project to get back on the field and help, too.
Why Chargers won’t beat Browns
Winston is erratic—for all we know, he’s headed for a five-touchdown outburst. Doubtful, but there is only one week of film for the Chargers to look at and the Browns have a host of good receiving weapons and an elite running back with Nick Chubb. And the Browns defense boasts a strong array of pass-rushers, headlined by Myles Garrett. Yes, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater form a great tackle duo in front of Herbert, but they don’t usually see a player like Garrett.
Chargers vs. Browns prediction
It’s tough to buy the Browns as a sudden threat and their taking down Baltimore last week can be boiled down to the element of surprise (Winston) and division play, where strange things just happen. The Chargers defense continues to excel and should on Sunday, while Herbert’s offense continues to open up as he and other guys get healthier in the new system. A few Winston mistakes should be the difference.
Final score: Chargers 27, Browns 14
