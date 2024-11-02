Chargers players who could be traded by NFL's upcoming deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers don’t project as much of a seller at the NFL trade deadline.
That said, part of a “rebuild” is churning the roster more to the new regime’s liking.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz could potentially look to sell if it means moving away from a player who wouldn’t be there beyond this season, anyway, especially if the return is draft picks to help build the roster.
That theme in mind, here are a handful of smaller names who could potentially be had.
WR Josh Palmer
A report about the Chargers trading Josh Palmer is why this topic comes to mind at all. The team already has former first-rounder Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey and DJ Chark. Someone like Simi Fehoko has flashed and they could always make an outside addition, too. A big-bodied guy like Palmer just might not fit what they want for the long-term offense. Palmer wouldn’t net much via trade, but it would get something immediate back.
Edge Bud Dupree
Fans are not happy with Bud Dupree so far. He hasn’t been all that productive and has had some key mistakes, too. If the Chargers want to reduce his rotational role and let some other young players get more run, perhaps they can convince another team that a change of scenery will produce good results for another team.
TE Eric Tomlinson
Good news – the Chargers have a handful of tight ends who can help the offense.
Bad news – None of them really stand out.
Eric Tomlinson might be the odd man out, though. The journeyman is stuck behind Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst. If a team wanted a reliable depth veteran instead of dipping into free agency, well, there’s Tomlinson.
Closing thoughts
Keep in mind these guys don't have to be solo swaps with other teams. They could be pieces that the Chargers move in deals to acquire help at spots like wideout, tight end or interior offensive line. And while there are some depth offensive line names and defensive backs that could have made this list, it feels like the team will value quality depth too much at those spots right now to make a move at them.
