Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh fires back at Joey Bosa doubters
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh doesn’t want to hear any of the criticism leveled at star pass-rusher Joey Bosa.
Speaking with reporters before the team’s Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns, Harbaugh played defense for his star defender while saying that Bosa could actually see an increase in snaps this week.
"Some of the talk, the chatter or whatever, that his best days are behind him-erroneous,” Harbaugh said. “Joey Bosa is an athletic human freak in the best kind of way at the highest level. Guys like that, their best football is always ahead of him."
There was some speculation over the past week that Bosa suffered an injury setback during his re-debut last week after he was seen limping off the field and talking with trainers before not returning.
What’s interesting is that Bosa himself got brutally honest about his NFL playing future recently. And he has dealt with multiple injuries, even dating back to this past summer, when he worked through a broken hand before this nagging hip injury that was much worse than actually reported.
Still, there’s no sign from Harbaugh or the team that Bosa isn’t ready to go and potentially see more than the 20 snaps from last week. Bosa’s ability to produce has never been in question, it’s getting him on the field that has been the struggle for all involved—but Harbaugh doesn’t sound like a guy too concerned.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers players who could be traded by NFL's upcoming deadline
Jameis Winston won't look good against Chargers
Chargers get some bad injury updates before Week 9 vs. Browns
Jim Harbaugh gets Chargers a Michigan star in new 2025 NFL mock draft
NFL trade deadline prediction has former Chargers star going to Commanders