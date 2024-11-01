NFL trade deadline prediction has former Chargers star going to Commanders
Next Tuesday is a very important day. It is the NFL trade deadline, the final day for teams to make vital moves that will change the trajectory of their respective franchises. Many Los Angeles Chargers fans are hoping the team makes a few moves before the deadline.
The one position that has been discussed exhaustively for the Chargers has been wide receiver. Whether or not the team makes a move has yet to be determined. However, one potential trade that doesn't involve the team could leave them out in the cold on the receiver front.
According to Dallas Robinson of the Pro Football Network, the Washington Commanders should pull the trigger on bringing former Chargers receiver Mike Williams to Washington.
"Let’s send Williams to the Washington Commanders, who still need another option to pair with WR1 Terry McLaurin," Robinson wrote. "Noah Brown stepped up to catch Jayden Daniels’ game-winning Hail Mary in Week 8, but he’s not the most exciting option as the club’s WR2. If Williams stays healthy, he can become a downfield winner for Daniels, who already throws one of the NFL’s most beautiful deep balls."
Williams is 30 years old and is coming off a severe knee injury last season, which was his final with the Chargers. The New York Jets receiver has been linked to numerous trade rumors involving the Chargers. But it feels like season a move that wouldn't align with head coach Jim Harbaugh, who wants to get younger at the receiver position.
