Should Chargers call selling Patriots about a trade before deadline?
If the Los Angeles Chargers want to improve the roster by next week’s NFL trade deadline, they might want to pick up the phone and give another AFC team a call.
The reason would be the New England Patriots, a team that already let pass-rusher Josh Uche go to the Kansas City Chiefs via trade. According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi, the 2-6 Patriots “have told teams they are open for business.”
Those Patriots have some pieces the Chargers might like, too. Wideout K.J. Osborn is a player on an expiring contract who could be an interesting get. From 2021-2022, he scored 12 touchdowns in Minnesota.
There’s also someone like tight end Austin Hooper, another expiring contract who has suffered through a woeful passing game and could be available.
It doesn’t have to be help for Justin Herbert’s offense, either. Veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones has long been a subject of trade speculation at this point and he’s on an expiring contract, too. The Chargers have some high-upside prospects at corner right now, but balancing that out with a veteran who can rotate would be a good idea come playoff time.
And how about a big longshot? Former fourth-rounder Sidy Sow, now in the second year of his rookie deal, was a solid starter at guard last year before falling off this year. The interior of the line is a problem in Los Angeles, so perhaps a high-upside gamble there might be worth it?
If nothing else, the Patriots should be near the top of the list the Chargers front office looks to communicate with over the weekend before the deadline.
