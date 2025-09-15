Chargers have chance to accomplish rare feat in first three games of 2025 season
The Los Angeles Chargers have the rare scheduling quirk of facing all three of their AFC West rivals over the first three weeks.
The Chargers notched a statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) in Week 1 and will now square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) in Week 2 at Allegiant Stadium.
After that contest, Los Angeles will face the Denver Broncos (1-1) at home in Week 3.
If the Chargers are successful in winning all three games, they will sport a 3-0 divisional record right out of the gate, which puts them in a great position to win the divisional tie-breaker late in the year should the AFC West come down to that.
If the Chargers can beat the Raiders on Monday night, they'll sit atop the division alone, as the Chiefs and Broncos lost to the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, respectively on Sunday.
If the Chargers can notch a victory over the Broncos next week after beating Las Vegas, they'd hold a multi-game advantage over every team in the division with 14 left to play thanks to their wins within the division.
Granted, nobody should be celebrating if that happens, but the Chargers will be in about as good a position as fans could hope for during a season in which head coach Jim Harbaugh's squad is looking to take a step forward after a successful 2024.
As far as the rest of their AFC West matchups are concerned, Los Angeles will play the Raiders again in Week 13, the Chiefs in Week 15 and the Broncos in Week 18. The games versus the Chiefs and Broncos will both be road matchups.
